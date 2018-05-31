Search

Warning issued as homes and businesses at risk of flooding

PUBLISHED: 14:35 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 29 November 2019

Homes and businesses along the River Yare are at risk of flooding. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A warning has been issued to residents in a number of Norfolk villages with homes and business along the River Yare at risk of flooding.

The alert has been caused by high water levels on the Broads with Reedham, Cantley and Brundall the areas most at risk.

Roads affected include Ferry Road in Reedham, the A47 and the railway line between Reedham and Brundall.

The warning was first issued at 12.30pm and will be in place until 3pm.

The alert issued on the Environment Agency's website warns people to "be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected".

