Flood alerts along Norfolk rivers due to high water levels

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 5:14 PM December 2, 2021
Updated: 8:02 AM December 3, 2021
Wroxham bridge. Picture: James Bass

Flood warnings are in place along Norfolk’s river systems due to high water levels. Pictured is Wroxham Bridge. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

Flood alerts are in place along parts of Norfolk’s river system due to high water levels. 

Minor flooding is possible along riverside walks, footpaths and low-lying land, according to the government's official flood warning site. Flood alerts are the lowest of the Environment Agency's three warning levels and mean flooding is possible.

The locations affected are:

River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding Becks 

Areas most at risk are low-lying roads and riverside areas between Horsford and Crostwick on Spixworth Beck, and Corpusty, Saxthorpe, Itteringham, Ingworth, Aylsham and Burgh-next-Aylsham on the Bure.  

On the gov.uk website, it states: “The forecast is for dry conditions today, which will allow river levels to start returning to normal.” 

Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne 

Along the tidal rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne, it reports that flooding is likely this afternoon, overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning. 

High tidal water moving up the rivers from Great Yarmouth, is currently restricting the normal drainage out to sea at low tide.

Higher water levels are expected around Potter Heigham, Wroxham boatyards and Ferry Road in Horning.

River Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water 

At the river Waveney from Ellingham to Breydon Water high water levels may last for a few days, until the high tides at Great Yarmouth have passed.

It will affect Beccles Quay, Oulton Broad, Somerleyton, St Olaves, Haddiscoe and Belton.

River Yare from Thorpe St Andrew to Breydon Water 

High water levels are also expected in Brundall, Cantley, Reedham and Burgh Castle.

The warning adds: “Be ready to take action to protect your property if flooding is expected.” 

For more information visit the government's official flood alert website here, https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings.

