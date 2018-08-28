Flood warden couple stepping down after four decades protecting their village

Independent flood wardens who volunteered their own time to help local residents during high tides and flooding are losing their long standing leaders, who are retiring after nearly 40 years protecting Walcott community.

Sylvia and Tony Andrews have announced they are stepping down due to health issues and age and in a statement said: “Due to health issues and age, Tony and Sylvia Andrews have retired from WEVA (Walcott Emergency Volunteers Association).

“However, WEVA will continue monitoring the tides, as normal, under the guidance of Andy Starking and Kirsty Feeny who have been on the Team for several years.

“Tony and Sylvia would like to thank everyone for their support during those many years”.

Andy and Kirsty have confirmed their take-over of WEVA and wish Sylvia and Tony a long and happy retirement.