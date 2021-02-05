Work progresses on flood defence scheme to protect homes
- Credit: Mick Howes
A scheme of work to reduce the risk of flooding to homes in Lowestoft has taken a significant step forward.
With a number of areas in Lowestoft vulnerable to surface water flooding, particularly around Kirkley Stream, works on a localised flood defence scheme started in August last year.
The works taking place in the Velda Close and Aldwyck Way area has seen a sheet piled flood wall being built for about 300m alongside Kirkley Stream and downstream of the Bloodmoor Road roundabout to reduce the risk of flooding from the stream.
With construction work being undertaken on behalf of Suffolk County Council by contractors Balfour Beatty, this started alongside the Kirkley Stream last year as part of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project, with a new pumping station also being built.
The Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project was established after the December 2013 tidal surge to develop a way forward to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea, rivers and from extreme rainfall.
You may also want to watch:
In July 2015 more than 30 homes in Aldwyck Way and Velda Close were flooded after heavy rainfall overwhelmed the stream and drainage systems resulting in significant flooding.
Householders were left distraught after waist-high water flooded 33 homes, with considerable damage caused to areas surrounding the Kirkley Stream.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls
- 2 Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind
- 3 Fun-seekers frolic in Norfolk snow - with more to come, forecasters say
- 4 Police deal with fallen trees as drivers urged to stay at home
- 5 Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures
- 6 Beloved family home set in eight acres goes up for sale
- 7 Cars stranded in Norwich in 'treacherous' conditions
- 8 Man, 47, goes missing from home on coast
- 9 Kite-surfer dies after he is found on Suffolk beach
- 10 Almost 500 homes hit by power cut amid snow and winds
With the flood wall close to completion, Richard Rout, cabinet member for environment and public protection at Suffolk County Council, said: “I am pleased with the progress of the project to reduce the flood risk for many homes alongside the Kirkley Stream, who have suffered significant flooding in 2015 and 2019.
"Our contractors will complete the flood wall this week and a new pumping station will be operational in May.
“In addition, we will are fitting further flood protection measures, such as flood doors and non-return valves, to a further 150 homes across the town that are at risk of surface water flooding.
“Working in partnership with East Suffolk Council, we are reducing the risk of flooding from all sources to many hundreds of homes in Lowestoft.”
Once completed the flood wall will be maintained by Suffolk County Council and the pump station will be adopted by Anglian Water.