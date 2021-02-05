Work progresses on flood defence scheme to protect homes

Published: 3:13 PM February 5, 2021

Works on a localised flood defence scheme alongside Kirkley Stream in Lowestoft is progressing well. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A scheme of work to reduce the risk of flooding to homes in Lowestoft has taken a significant step forward.

With a number of areas in Lowestoft vulnerable to surface water flooding, particularly around Kirkley Stream, works on a localised flood defence scheme started in August last year.

Works on a localised flood defence scheme alongside Kirkley Stream in Lowestoft is progressing well. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The works taking place in the Velda Close and Aldwyck Way area has seen a sheet piled flood wall being built for about 300m alongside Kirkley Stream and downstream of the Bloodmoor Road roundabout to reduce the risk of flooding from the stream.

With construction work being undertaken on behalf of Suffolk County Council by contractors Balfour Beatty, this started alongside the Kirkley Stream last year as part of the Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project, with a new pumping station also being built.

Works on a localised flood defence scheme alongside Kirkley Stream in Lowestoft is progressing well. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The Lowestoft Flood Risk Management Project was established after the December 2013 tidal surge to develop a way forward to reduce the risk of flooding from the sea, rivers and from extreme rainfall.

You may also want to watch:

In July 2015 more than 30 homes in Aldwyck Way and Velda Close were flooded after heavy rainfall overwhelmed the stream and drainage systems resulting in significant flooding.

Householders were left distraught after waist-high water flooded 33 homes, with considerable damage caused to areas surrounding the Kirkley Stream.

Works on a localised flood defence scheme alongside Kirkley Stream in Lowestoft is progressing well. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

With the flood wall close to completion, Richard Rout, cabinet member for environment and public protection at Suffolk County Council, said: “I am pleased with the progress of the project to reduce the flood risk for many homes alongside the Kirkley Stream, who have suffered significant flooding in 2015 and 2019.

Works on a localised flood defence scheme alongside Kirkley Stream in Lowestoft is progressing well. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"Our contractors will complete the flood wall this week and a new pumping station will be operational in May.

Works on a localised flood defence scheme alongside Kirkley Stream in Lowestoft is progressing well. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

“In addition, we will are fitting further flood protection measures, such as flood doors and non-return valves, to a further 150 homes across the town that are at risk of surface water flooding.

Works on a localised flood defence scheme alongside Kirkley Stream in Lowestoft is progressing well. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

“Working in partnership with East Suffolk Council, we are reducing the risk of flooding from all sources to many hundreds of homes in Lowestoft.”

Works on a localised flood defence scheme alongside Kirkley Stream in Lowestoft is progressing well. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Once completed the flood wall will be maintained by Suffolk County Council and the pump station will be adopted by Anglian Water.