Step forward for ‘vital’ flood protection project

PUBLISHED: 12:03 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 16 June 2020

Brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Square and Waveney Road. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

A multi-million pound project to protect a coastal town from tidal flooding will move another significant step forward next week.

Anglian Water will begin preparations ahead of Lowestoft’s new flood defence installation.

Engineers will start trial hole investigations in Hamilton Road and Waveney Road in Lowestoft from next Tuesday, June 23, to help with the installation of East Suffolk Council’s new flood defence scheme to protect the town.

Further works will be carried out in July on Waveney Road and Station Square with trial holes dug in these three locations as part of the flood risk management project.

This will help the water company confirm which water or sewage pipes need to be moved or diverted in order to allow the multi-million pound flood protection scheme to continue.

Anglian Water staff, who are key workers, have continued essential work like this throughout lockdown, ensuring they adhere to the government’s social distancing guidance.

Rebecca Shaw, Anglian Water’s Project Manager, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support East Suffolk Council in their ongoing flood defence project in Lowestoft.

“This is a vital National Infrastructure project, and we’re working with the council and other partners to ensure it’s completed on time.

“It’s important to invest and protect our region for the future, and our work in the area is essential to ensure that our services are not interrupted by the council’s work, and equally that the town can be protected from the future threat of flooding.

“Our frontline staff will be working hard to ensure things return to normal as quickly as possible.”

The investigation works take place from June 23 to July 20, with “traffic management measures” – including road closures, lane closures and traffic lights – in place on Hamilton Road, Waveney Road and Station Square.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk Council’s portfolio holder for planning and coastal management, said: “We are grateful for the support that Anglian Water continue to provide to this important flood protection project.

“These investigations, along with others, are an important step forward as we move towards our first phase of construction later this year.”

Visit Anglian Water’s dedicated webpage for details of the work at www.anglianwater.co.uk/hidden-pages/Lowestoft-regeneration/

