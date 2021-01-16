News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
UEA bridge fenced off after foundations damaged by flooding

Daniel Moxon

Published: 3:49 PM January 16, 2021   
The Mathematical Bridge over the River Yare on the UEA campus.

A footbridge over the River Yare has been sealed off "until further notice" over safety fears.

The Mathematical Bridge on the University of East Anglia (UEA) campus has been fenced off after a safety inspection revealed its foundations had been damaged by recent flooding.

A period of sustained wet weather in recent weeks saw flooding before and after Christmas in Norfolk, with areas in the middle and the south of the county hit particularly hard.

UEA said that flooding had caused damage to the metal footbridge, and so the university had taken the decision to seal it off "until further notice".

A spokesperson said: "Following a routine safety check of the Mathematical Bridge on our campus, it was discovered that some of the foundations had been damaged by the recent flooding.

"For the safety of the public, we have taken the decision to close the bridge until further notice, and are asking walkers to take alternative routes until a solution is found. We apologise for any inconvenience."

Norwich News

