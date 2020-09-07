Search

Advanced search

Flood barriers to be tested ahead of winter

PUBLISHED: 11:42 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 07 September 2020

The temporary flood barriers being tested in readiness for the winter season during a previous training exercise in Lowestoft. Picture: East Suffolk Council

The temporary flood barriers being tested in readiness for the winter season during a previous training exercise in Lowestoft. Picture: East Suffolk Council

Archant

Temporary flood barriers, which will reduce the risk of flooding in a coastal town, are set to be tested in readiness for the winter season.

The temporary flood barriers in place as Lowestoft prepared for a possible tidal surge a few years ago. Picture: MARK BOGGISThe temporary flood barriers in place as Lowestoft prepared for a possible tidal surge a few years ago. Picture: MARK BOGGIS

A training exercise will be held in Lowestoft on Tuesday, September 8 to test the deployment of a section of the temporary flood barriers.

Each year the temporary barriers are tested with those operating the barriers put through their paces to ensure that East Suffolk Council can provide the best possible response to the threat of a North Sea tidal surge.

It will be held at Waveney Road at 7pm on September 8 as about 100m of the barrier will be deployed during a four hour night-time exercise.

David Ritchie, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: “It is essential that we regularly test these barriers in order to avoid the severity of flooding experienced by people and businesses in December 2013.

“If required, the temporary flood barriers are deployed in places around the town where flooding was at its worst at that time. Each year, we carry out a trial deployment to ensure we are ready to face the winter.”

After the Government awarded Lowestoft £43m in July to build permanent tidal flood walls and a tidal barrier, until these are in place the temporary barriers will be deployed.

The first phase of construction of the tidal defences will begin later this year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Appeal to find 49-year-old Aylsham man

Stephen Taylor. Picture: Norfolk Police

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

Man dies in hospital after getting into difficulty at Broads’ staithe

Police remain on scene at Loddon Staithe after an incident during the early hours of the morning. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

Road shut after serious crash between lorry and motorbike

Mill Road in Burston, near Diss, has been closed by police after a crash between a motorbike and lorry. Picture: Google Street View

‘Delightful’ woodland area set for auction

An area of land at Haggard Wood in Flixton is for sale by auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley