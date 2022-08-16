News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:49 AM August 16, 2022
A car makes its way through the flood at Dambrigg near New Buckenham yesterday <28/1/21>. Picture: D

Flood alerts have been issued on the Norfolk coast. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Flood alerts have been issued in a number of Norfolk locations, with thunderstorms predicted to hit the county.

Flooding is possible between 9am and 11am today (Tuesday 16) on the north Norfolk coast from Old Hunstanton to Cley and from East Cley to Kelling Hard according to the government's flooding service.

According to the service there could be water on roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney. 

There could be water on Beach Road in Cley and Beach Road in Salhouse, there is also a chance footpaths in the marshes may also become inaccessible.

Those living and travelling in the area have been warned to take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The flooding service is monitoring the situation but is not expecting it to escalate.

North Norfolk News
West Norfolk News
Hunstanton News

Don't Miss

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
CCTV in female changing room at Great Yarmouth Marina Centre

Woman 'shocked' to find CCTV in Marina Centre changing room

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
xxx_katherineryanrichardosman_aug22

9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon