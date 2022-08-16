Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk

Flood alerts have been issued on the Norfolk coast. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Flood alerts have been issued in a number of Norfolk locations, with thunderstorms predicted to hit the county.

Flooding is possible between 9am and 11am today (Tuesday 16) on the north Norfolk coast from Old Hunstanton to Cley and from East Cley to Kelling Hard according to the government's flooding service.

According to the service there could be water on roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.

There could be water on Beach Road in Cley and Beach Road in Salhouse, there is also a chance footpaths in the marshes may also become inaccessible.

Those living and travelling in the area have been warned to take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and not put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The flooding service is monitoring the situation but is not expecting it to escalate.