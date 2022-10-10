Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk coast
Published: 5:44 PM October 10, 2022
Flood alerts have been issued for parts of the north Norfolk coast.
The warning is in place from 7pm today (October 10) until 9pm.
The areas at risk stretch from East Cley to Kelling Hard and from Old Hunstanton to Cley.
Minor flooding of roads and coastal footpaths is likely due to high spring tides and Force 5 winds north-westerly winds, with the tides expected to peak at 8pm.
The Environment Agency has warned people to take care on coastal roads and footpaths and to not put yourself in unnecessary danger.