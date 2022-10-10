Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk coast

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of north Norfolk this evening

The warning is in place from 7pm today (October 10) until 9pm.

The areas at risk stretch from East Cley to Kelling Hard and from Old Hunstanton to Cley.

A flood alert has been issued for parts of north Norfolk, from East Cley to Kelling Hard - Credit: Environment Agency

Minor flooding of roads and coastal footpaths is likely due to high spring tides and Force 5 winds north-westerly winds, with the tides expected to peak at 8pm.

Flood alerts are in place for parts of north Norfolk, including Old Hunstanton to Cley - Credit: Environment Agency

The Environment Agency has warned people to take care on coastal roads and footpaths and to not put yourself in unnecessary danger.



