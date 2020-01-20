Search

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 18:33 20 January 2020

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Norfolk. Picture: Envrionment Agency

Archant

Flood alerts have been issued for a number of areas across Norfolk due to high tides and rainfall.

Alerts are in place for the River Nar near King's Lynn, Welney Causeway, the Little Ouse and River Thet as well as tidal areas of the Rivers Bure, Ant and Thurne.

A high-tide at Great Yarmouth is expected to cause high water levels around Wroxham boat yards and Ferry Road in Horning throughout today (January 20) and into tomorrow.

Communities living near to the Rivers Bure and Thurne are being advised to take care on riverside roads and footpaths.

In Thetford high river levels due to recent heavy rain is expected to cause minor flooding along the River Ouse from Rickinghall to Hockwold, including The Black Bourn, and River Thet from Attleborough to Thetford.

Recent rainfall has also caused river levels at Marham and Setchey Bridge and the Environment Agency is warning there is the possibility of some flooding to low lying roads and land.

For the full details of the alerts issued visit the Environment Agency website.

