Flood alerts in place for parts of Norfolk

Flood alerts have been issued for parts of Norfolk. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The Environment Agency has warned people to be prepared for possible flooding in parts of Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Flood alerts have been put in force for King’s Lynn, West Lynn and the Wash frontage and another is in place for the Hunstanton promenade and seafront as a result of high spring tides.

The Environment Agency (EA) has warned people to be prepared for possible flooding in these areas.

An alert on their website said: “Tides will be higher than usual between 7.20pm and 9.20pm on Thursday, April 4.

You may also want to watch:

“Conditions may apply two to four hours either side of the high tide at 8.19pm.

“Flooding is possible at King’s Lynn, West Lynn, Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement, Walpole Cross Keys and Tilney All Saints.”

It added that coastal conditions should ease for the high tide at 8.51am on Friday, April 10.

The EA added: “We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are checking defences.

“Please be careful along the tidal river, quaysides and coastal footpaths as high sea levels could be dangerous.”

The flood gates at Hunstanton will be closed as a result.