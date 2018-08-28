Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

When will a floating restaurant be coming to King’s Lynn?

PUBLISHED: 10:39 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 19 January 2019

The Purfleet, in King's Lynn, where a businessman still hopes to moor a floating restaurant Picture: Ian Burt

The Purfleet, in King's Lynn, where a businessman still hopes to moor a floating restaurant Picture: Ian Burt

The businessman behind plans for a floating restaurant now hopes it will become a reality by the spring.

Roger Clarke-Payton, from Stoke Ferry, hoped to have the 150ft sailing ship in the Purfleet by the end of last June.

West Norfolk council agreed to drive pilings into the bed of the historic dock to moor the vessel after officials said it would help revitalise the town’s waterfront.

But today, the council said: “We are still in liaison with the investor, awaiting confirmation that he is in a position to both buy and operate the vessel.

“In addition we are negotiating the price of works to be undertaken following a tender exercise.

“This would be a back-to-back arrangement, meaning works will not be undertaken until investors are in place and a formal lease signed.”

Stoke Ferry-based businessman Roger Clarke-Payton was in talks with the authority for two years about bringing tall ship the Willem Barrentsz to Lynn.

Last May, Mr Clarke-Payton said he needed to raise the money which had been pledged by investors and have the ship surveyed before she could sail over from Holland.

Mr Clarke-Payton said the project was “still highly active” and he hoped to have the ship on station by spring as long as investors were “still in place”.

If plans go ahead the three-masted vessel, which was built in 1931, will moor in the middle of the Purfleet.

The ship, which will be renamed the Merchant Adventurer in honour of Lynn’s trading past, was converted into a luxury vessel for day trips in 1988. She can currently accommodate 100 people on board.

As well as seating on board, the ship will also serve tables and chairs on the quayside and what is currently a raised performance area.

There have been concerns regarding the size of the vessel and the potential for people living around Common Staithe Square to suffer from noise nuisance.

A floating bar and restaurant on board a former Dutch sailing barge is one of the focal points of the picturesque harbour along the coast at Wells.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

New £4.4m roundabout to be built at Norfolk crash blackspot

The existing stretch of the A140 near Long Stratton where a new roundabout will be built. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Good news on Emi Buendia and Timm Klose after Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship cruise against Birmingham

Emi Buendia suffered a dead leg in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Norfolk shop worker reaches Miss England semi-final

Natoya Rimmer has made it through to the semi-finals of Miss England. Photo: Courtesy of Miss England

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from slick Norwich City’s 3-1 Championship win against Birmingham City

Tom Trybull had a big say in Norwich City's 3-1 win over Birmingham City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Firefighters release one person from vehicle after Norfolk crash

Fire crews were called to Newton Road in Sporle. Photo: Google

Legendary Suffolk fishing icon to be remembered at memorial service

Former Southwold councillor, harbour master and fisherman John 'Dusso' Winter. Picture: JAMES BASS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists