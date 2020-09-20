Search

Woodland area to go back under the hammer - at £10,000 reduction

PUBLISHED: 16:03 20 September 2020

An area of land at Haggard Wood in Flixton is for sale by auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

An area of land in a picturesque setting will be put up for sale at auction again, for £10,000 less than first marketed.

The parcel of woodland at Haggard Wood, on Grange Road in Flixton near Bungay, failed to sell at an auction on September 9.

Again marketed by Auction House East Anglia, the land is now set to go to auction on October 21, with a guide price of £15,000. Earlier this month, the land was listed with a guide price of between £25,000 to £35,000 plus fees.

Described as land at Haggard Wood, to the south of Flixton village, the property description from the auctioneers states: “A delightful parcel of woodland which extends to approximately 1.75 acres.

“The land has a long road frontage onto Grange Road and currently contains a variety of mature trees.

“There is a brook passing through the land and a pond area which we believe was a former 19th century sand pit for Abbey Farm.”

