News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk vineyard named one of the best to visit in England

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:26 PM April 20, 2022
The first commercial crop of pinot noir grapes grown at Flint Vineyard in Earsham, near Bungay

Flint Vineyard in Earsham near Bungay has been named as one of the best vineyards to visit in England in 2022 by Countryfile magazine - Credit: Chris Hill

A Norfolk vineyard has been named as one of the best to visit in the country.

Countryfile magazine included Flint Vineyard in its list of English wine producers as among the best to venture to venture to this year.

The Earsham vineyard situated near Bungay was praised for its tours and wide range of wines on offer.

Pinot noir wine at Flint Vineyard in Earsham, near Bungay. Picture: Chris Hill

Pinot noir wine at Flint Vineyard in Earsham, near Bungay. Picture: Chris Hill - Credit: Chris Hill

Countryfile, which is published alongside the BBC One series of the same name, said that Flint has "proven" that East Anglia is a "great spot to grow grapes" due to having "one of the UK's driest climates".

It said the winery has achieved "great results" thanks to the "passion and creativity" of wine maker Ben Witchell, who started the vineyard in 2015.

Flint offers a wide range of wines, including whites, reds and rosés which have gone on to win numerous awards.

Visitors can enjoy tours around the vineyards located in the Waveney Valley as well as the chance to taste its full selection of wines. 

South Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Aisha Cattermole putting the final touches on Coffee Corner in East Runton. 

Woman opens cafe next to chippy in seaside village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Crews launch the Wells inshore lifeboat after dog walkers became stranded on Stiffkey marshes.

Dog walkers rescued by RNLI after becoming cut off on marshes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider along the A11 in Attleborough.

Warning issued to motorcyclists after man stopped for offences

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout July 2020. Picture: Mike Page

Drivers urged to help highways bosses cut disruption during Thickthorn work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon