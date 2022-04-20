Norfolk vineyard named one of the best to visit in England

Flint Vineyard in Earsham near Bungay has been named as one of the best vineyards to visit in England in 2022 by Countryfile magazine - Credit: Chris Hill

A Norfolk vineyard has been named as one of the best to visit in the country.

Countryfile magazine included Flint Vineyard in its list of English wine producers as among the best to venture to venture to this year.

The Earsham vineyard situated near Bungay was praised for its tours and wide range of wines on offer.

Pinot noir wine at Flint Vineyard in Earsham, near Bungay. Picture: Chris Hill - Credit: Chris Hill

Countryfile, which is published alongside the BBC One series of the same name, said that Flint has "proven" that East Anglia is a "great spot to grow grapes" due to having "one of the UK's driest climates".

It said the winery has achieved "great results" thanks to the "passion and creativity" of wine maker Ben Witchell, who started the vineyard in 2015.

Flint offers a wide range of wines, including whites, reds and rosés which have gone on to win numerous awards.

Visitors can enjoy tours around the vineyards located in the Waveney Valley as well as the chance to taste its full selection of wines.