Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night
- Credit: Steph Travis
An aspiring teenage farmer made a suitably ground-breaking entrance to her school prom night - by hitching a ride on a tractor.
Ruby Travis, 16, from Filby, is preparing to study agriculture at Easton College after finishing her studies at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, near Great Yarmouth.
So there was really only one choice of vehicle for the school prom at Southwood Hall.
A family friend put her in touch with hire assistant Jamie Golinny at Norwich farm machine dealer Ben Burgess, who supplied a sparkling John Deere tractor for her big night.
"I didn't like the idea of going in a little car," said Ruby.
"This was a bit different and everyone was quite surprised, saying: Look, there's a girl on a tractor!
"I was a bit nervous to start with, but I enjoyed it.
Most Read
- 1 'Too close to home': Neighbours' shock as body found at Mousehold Heath
- 2 Hospital confirms two patients have died from Covid
- 3 Chicken restaurant closes 'due to unforeseen circumstances'
- 4 Which? warning to avoid sun cream brand for children
- 5 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
- 6 'Like an invasion' - locals speak out over five-day festival
- 7 More than 70 speeding drivers snared in police day of action
- 8 What are the top 10 new shops opening in Norwich?
- 9 New beauty salon and massage rooms open at country club
- 10 Person dies after being hit by train
"I have always been interested in agriculture. I just like the idea of being outside rather than stuck inside in an office. There are so many opportunities."