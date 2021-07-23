News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Never mind the limo - aspiring farmer rides tractor to prom night

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 4:39 PM July 23, 2021   
Aspiring farmer Ruby Travis, 16, from Filby, rode a John Deere tractor to the Flegg High school prom

Aspiring farmer Ruby Travis, 16, from Filby, rode a John Deere tractor to the Flegg High school prom - Credit: Steph Travis

An aspiring teenage farmer made a suitably ground-breaking entrance to her school prom night - by hitching a ride on a tractor.

Ruby Travis, 16, from Filby, is preparing to study agriculture at Easton College after finishing her studies at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham, near Great Yarmouth.

So there was really only one choice of vehicle for the school prom at Southwood Hall.

A family friend put her in touch with hire assistant Jamie Golinny at Norwich farm machine dealer Ben Burgess, who supplied a sparkling John Deere tractor for her big night.

"I didn't like the idea of going in a little car," said Ruby.

"This was a bit different and everyone was quite surprised, saying: Look, there's a girl on a tractor! 

"I was a bit nervous to start with, but I enjoyed it. 

"I have always been interested in agriculture. I just like the idea of being outside rather than stuck inside in an office. There are so many opportunities."

