Search

Advanced search

Empty town centre store at former pub site set for new lease of life

PUBLISHED: 13:12 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 15 May 2020

The former Coes Menswear store in Lowestoft has been marketed for lease via Steel & Co Commercial Property Services. Picture: Steel & Co Commercial Property Services

The former Coes Menswear store in Lowestoft has been marketed for lease via Steel & Co Commercial Property Services. Picture: Steel & Co Commercial Property Services

Archant

Flats and new retail units are set to be created as part of a scheme to transform a former pub and prestigious retailer.

The former Coes of Lowestoft store at the Old Clapham Arms in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft. Picture: COESThe former Coes of Lowestoft store at the Old Clapham Arms in Bevan Street East, Lowestoft. Picture: COES

Plans have been given the go-ahead to develop the family retail store, Coes of Lowestoft, into new flats and two retail units.

Change of use plans were lodged in March to convert the former menswear shop.

The former menswear store, Coes of Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick ButcherThe former menswear store, Coes of Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

With an application submitted to East Suffolk Council centring around the “change of use from shop to flats sub-division of existing shop into two smaller units” at 118-119 Bevan Street East in Lowestoft, the scheme has been approved by the council under delegated powers.

Coes of Lowestoft shut its doors in the town in May last year after 50 years of trading.

At the time the chain’s directors blamed winter disruptions from emergency roadworks, infrastruture and accessibility issues.

The building had been converted from The Old Clapham Arms public house into a men’s clothing shop in 2005.

Having remained empty since its closure a year ago, a new lease of life is planned.

A scheme submitted by agent Ian Garrett Building Design Ltd on behalf of the applicant Oakes Estates Ltd said the site area is 716m sq, with 118 Bevan Street East having “ceased use as a ladies clothes shop” on April 30 last year, while the former Coes Menswear clothing shop “ceased use” at 119 Bevan Street East on April 30.

With 119 Bevan Street East marketed by Steel & Co Commercial Property Services of Lowestoft, the property has “been let subject to contract (STC)”, according to its website.

In recommending approval with the “application permitted”, the delegated officer report states: “The submitted application seeks consent for a change of use from an existing large retail shop on the ground floor with storage above to flats on the first floor with additional sub-division of the

existing shop into two smaller units.”

With “no adverse comments received”, and approving the application with conditions, the report concludes: “The proposed subdivision of the retail unit with the creation of flats above is considered to be an acceptable form of development and accords with the provisions of the adopted East Suffolk Local Plan.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Paperchase confirms Norwich store has shut permanently

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant

‘School will not be school’ - Headteacher’s ‘open and honest’ letter to parents

North Denes Primary School head Debbie Whiting has written an 'open and honest' letter to parents about what lessons will be like for children going back to school Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘It would be heart-breaking’ - Canaries skipper wants to restart but still has concerns

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Club Brugge start the bidding for QPR winger

Bright Osayi-Samuel challenges City defender Max Aarons during QPR's 4-0 defeat at Carrow Road in April 2019, featuring as a late substitute Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24