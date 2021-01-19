Plans for affordable flats for rough sleepers approved despite concerns
- Credit: Google Street View
The proposal to turn land near a housing trust into affordable flats for rough sleepers has been approved by Norwich City Council, despite local opposition.
Six one-bedroom flats will be built on land north of Lakenfields, close to Webster Court which houses people aged over 50 who have experienced homelessness.
The plan was developed as part of the government’s Covid-19 response strategy to deal with rough sleepers, in conjunction with the Broadland housing association.
The housing association has said it is proposing to offer the flats for affordable rent.
Maria Hammond, the case officer, told the council planning committee that the flats would be spread across three stories and offer three car parking spaces and bicycle storage.
You may also want to watch:
Ms Hammond said: "The government funding which has been made available for this project has a very short timescale associated with it.
"And will actually require delivery of this project by the end of March this year."
Most Read
- 1 Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel
- 2 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub
- 3 Four national high street names to move into former M&S store
- 4 Mass coronavirus vaccination centre opens in Norwich today
- 5 Store open despite positive Covid test at town centre Sainsbury's
- 6 Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow
- 7 Vandals leave £80,000 trail of destruction in car park
- 8 PM warns there will be no 'open sesame' lockdown exit
- 9 Norfolk to get rapid Covid test sites - to find people without symptoms
- 10 Delays as 23m-long caravan travels through Norfolk
In order to meet the tight timescale, the building will be modular construction.
Five objections were made against the plans, with residents raising concerns about a lack of notice for the plans, the proposal being out of keeping with the surrounding area and the lack of attempts to make it an eco-build.
One resident was concerned that ambulances frequently use the end of the street and describing parking the in area as “notoriously poor”.
They said: “I support the building of affordable housing in and around Norwich, but six single bed apartments feels a little ambitious for what is basically a small car park.”
Adding that it would be better to scale the development down to a two-storey build.
At the planning meeting, councillor Ian Stutely said the area needed properties of this kind and praised modular buildings as an environmentally friendly way forward for house construction.
Jane Sarmezey agreed: "I think it is a great initiative and let's hope we can get some people that are rough sleeping accommodated sooner rather than later."
The proposal passed unanimously.