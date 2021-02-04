Published: 5:59 AM February 4, 2021

Chequer House, in King's Lynn, which could be converted into flats - Credit: Google

Forty flats could be built in a former court building, planning papers reveal.

Jersey-based developer JT Holdings has applied for planning permission to redevelop Cheque House on King Street, in King's Lynn.

In a planning statement, Orbit Architects say: The proposal is to convert the existing former office building located on the site into new residential units with new communal landscaped courtyard space to the rear and replacement brickwork elevations to create a new refreshed building that is sympathetic to its conservation and listed building setting."

Chequer House has a listed frontage which forms part of the historic King Street street scene. This has been extended to the rear with the addition of a four-storey L-shaped office block.

It stands between the Guildhall of St George and the Custom House, in the heart of historic Lynn. It formerly housed King's Lynn County Court, while inquests were also heard in its courts.

You may also want to watch:

Orbit says a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats are proposed for the building. It adds this is "reflective of local market requirements" and the building's urban setting.

The plans also include landscaping a communal area in what is currently the car park, while the number of car parking spaces would be reduced from 15 to three. Some 55 cycle spaces would also be included.

A transport statement prepared on behalf of the developers says: "In order to ensure that the proposed development can operate sustainably in terms of minimising the overall level of daily vehicular trips to and from the site, particularly single occupancy vehicle trips, it is essential to consider what alternative sustainable travel opportunities are present to enable future residents to travel by non-car modes."

While figures show 8pc of people cycle to work in Lynn, the statement adds: "The development may have a higher proportion of residents cycling to work due to the low car parking provision at the site and provision of safe and secure cycle storage."

Two of the flats would be accessed via the historic entrance on King Street, while the remainder would be from a new main entrance which will be built at the rear of the building.

A decision is expected next month.







