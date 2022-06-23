Flat evacuated in King's Lynn after large fire breaks out

Six fire crews were called to Coulton Close after a flat fire in King's Lynn - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A flat was evacuated in King's Lynn in the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out.

Six fire crews were called to Coulton Close after the blaze broke out just before 4.40am on Thursday, June 23.

Four crews from King's Lynn as well as one each from Terrington and Sandringham tackled the blaze.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "It was a large fire for a flat.

"Firefighters in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."

A thermal imaging camera was also used to check for hot spots.

Police and at least one ambulance crew also attended the incident.

A fire service spokesman could not confirm if anyone was injured but the East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.