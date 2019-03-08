Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fears allayed after flares spotted off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 23:13 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:48 16 May 2019

Cromer beach. Picture: David Bale

Cromer beach. Picture: David Bale

Archant

Fears a boat may be in distress off the coast of Cromer have been allayed as authorities confirmed this was a lifeboat training exercise.

You may also want to watch:

Concerns were raised on social media after white flares were seen falling from the sky off the Cromer coast, close to the pier.

But the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said there were no incidents off the Norfolk coast on Wednesday evening, and the flares had been used as part of a lifeboat training exercise.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

400 cannabis plants discovered near Norwich

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Trial of men accused of Norwich knife attack is adjourned

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

‘Simply unsustainable’ - readers share reaction to plans for 4,000 new Norfolk homes

Readers have shared their reaction on social media after the news that a Norfolk council could build up to 4,464 homes in the district over the next 20 years. Pictured, aerial view of residential houses, park and greenery. Photo: Getty/iStock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists