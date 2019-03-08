Fears allayed after flares spotted off Norfolk coast

Cromer beach. Picture: David Bale Archant

Fears a boat may be in distress off the coast of Cromer have been allayed as authorities confirmed this was a lifeboat training exercise.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Concerns were raised on social media after white flares were seen falling from the sky off the Cromer coast, close to the pier.

But the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said there were no incidents off the Norfolk coast on Wednesday evening, and the flares had been used as part of a lifeboat training exercise.