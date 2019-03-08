Search

Danger as flares found on beach

PUBLISHED: 08:31 25 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 25 May 2019

Marine flare that was recoevered on Titchwell Beach in Norfolk. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Archant

Marine flares have been recovered from a Norfolk beach after the coastguard was alerted about the potential danger ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

The Humber coastguard station was informed about a possible flare on Titchwell Beach at shortly after 12pm on Friday, May 24.

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team was mobilsed to meet the informant who showed them where the flare was. The device was then made safe and put into the rescue team's safety 'pyro box'.

The rescue team were then called to make safe a second flare which had been recovered to Hunstanton police station. Both flares were taken to Bacton Coastguard Station.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency warns it against the law to not dispose of flares properly and they pose a danger particularly to children who could be seriously injured or killed as a result of picking them up.

