Why are there flamingos in Norwich?

Amelie Fenn with the pink flamingos that are landing at businesses in Norwich with a ransom note as a fundraiser for Keeping Abreast's Pink OctoBRA. Picture: Helen Vinsen/MOA Marketing Helen Vinsen/MOA Marketing

Ransom notes pinned to flamingos have been cropping up across the city.

But this is not a hostage situation, as the flamboyance of 20 flamingos are part of a quirky campaign to fundraise for Keeping Abreast, a breast cancer reconstruction support group in Norwich.

The flamingos are flocking from business to business in the city and will be only be released when owners and staff stump up a £20 donation, with each extra day resulting in a £2 fine.

The campaign for Keeping Abreast, part of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, has been run by Coleman Opticians on St Augustine's Street, which nominated the support group as its charity of the year.

Kate Fenn, director of Coleman Opticians, said: "I know it sounds crazy but what fun these beautiful flamingos could give to the city for a short while, getting businesses talking to each other and raising funds too."

To donate http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/haveyoubeenflocked