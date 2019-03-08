Why are there flamingos in Norwich?
PUBLISHED: 18:26 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:26 09 October 2019
Helen Vinsen/MOA Marketing
Ransom notes pinned to flamingos have been cropping up across the city.
But this is not a hostage situation, as the flamboyance of 20 flamingos are part of a quirky campaign to fundraise for Keeping Abreast, a breast cancer reconstruction support group in Norwich.
The flamingos are flocking from business to business in the city and will be only be released when owners and staff stump up a £20 donation, with each extra day resulting in a £2 fine.
The campaign for Keeping Abreast, part of Breast Cancer Awareness month this October, has been run by Coleman Opticians on St Augustine's Street, which nominated the support group as its charity of the year.
Kate Fenn, director of Coleman Opticians, said: "I know it sounds crazy but what fun these beautiful flamingos could give to the city for a short while, getting businesses talking to each other and raising funds too."
To donate http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/haveyoubeenflocked