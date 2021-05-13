Housing association promises action after indecent exposure incidents

Published: 3:40 PM May 13, 2021

A man living at Kings Court flats in Thetford was charged with four counts of indecent exposure and fined £332. - Credit: Submitted

A housing association is looking at options it can take to reassure people living in one of its buildings, after a resident was charged with four counts of indecent exposure.

A resident at Kings Court flats, Thetford, was charged with intentionally exposing themselves to cause alarm or distress on four separate occasions between November 2019 and February 2020.

They were convicted of the charges on January 28, 2021 and at a separate hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court, on April 9, sentenced and ordered to pay a fine.

Despite being found guilty, a resident and witness to the behaviour - who wishes to remain anonymous - said she does not understand why the offender has been allowed to remain living in the building.

She said the person in question had “terrorised” and “intimidated” other vulnerable residents and wants to know why Flagship Housing, who manage the building, have not done anything about it.

“They were found guilty on four charges of indecent exposure but got away with a £300 fine," said the resident.

“So many people in the past have phoned the police. Some residents are absolutely terrified of [the offender].

"We just think it's totally unsatisfactory that they can still be living where they have done these things."

Flagship Housing say they are aware of the issue and are taking steps to support residents and ensure their safety.

A spokesman said: “As a result of the recent charges, we are currently looking at the options available to us to resolve the issues, and we will update residents shortly.

“To ensure we can offer the correct support, we kindly ask that tenants contact us with any concerns they may have, and strongly advise that they contact the police should they need to report a crime.”

Flagship were asked specifically what they are doing to support residents but they refused to comment further.

The resident added: “I’m quietly hopeful that something will be done. We have all been so frustrated for so long.

“We don’t think [the offender] should be here, after everything they have done.”