Housing company donate boxes of food to Thetford food bank

Stefan Booty and Mark Preston from RFT Services donated food to Thetford Food Bank, based in Charles Burrell Centre. Picture: Julia Thomas Archant

Boxes of food were delivered to the Thetford food bank on Friday by members of staff from the housing provider Flagship Group.

Staff from the company donated non-perishable food to the food bank in the Charles Burrell Centre as part of a region-wide project which has been running for three years.

Hannah Worsley, project manager at the Norwich Foodbank said: “Over the last two years, staff across Flagship have provided us with the equivalent of almost 280 meals to local people referred to us in crisis.

“In December 2018, we expect to give out over 1,000 parcels, each providing the recipient with three days of food so this support from Flagship is really appreciated at this time of year.”

More than 40 boxes have been distributed over the last two years, and deputy chief executive of Flagship, Helen Walsham, said the project gets a “fantastic response”.

She said: “In previous years, we’ve had a fantastic response across the business and I’m really pleased we’re again doing something to make a positive difference.”