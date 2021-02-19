Fly tipping and garages revealed as biggest issues on town's Abbey estate

Published: 12:07 PM February 19, 2021

Fly tipping, garages and anti-social behaviour have been highlighted as the biggest issues on a housing estate, after more than 400 residents took part in an online survey.

Residents of the Abbey estate in Thetford are now being invited to share their thoughts about their area at virtual workshops taking place on Thursday, February 25.

It is the latest opportunity for local people to have their say on what matters to them and comes as part of ongoing engagement about the Abbey, led by Flagship Group.

Residents of the Abbey estate in Thetford are being invited to share their thoughts about their area at virtual workshops taking place on Thursday, February 25. - Credit: Archant

The latest online poll, held in November 2020, saw over 400 residents give their views and highlighted fly tipping as the biggest issue at that time.

64pc of respondents also stated that they were unhappy with the garages.

These issues, as well as anti-social behaviour, the lack of leisure facilities, and the condition of the homes, are some of the themes that have emerged from conversations which began in summer 2019.

Flagship Group, Norfolk County Council and Breckland Council have agreed to work together to deliver "meaningful change" for the future direction of the Abbey estate.

James Payne, regeneration director of Flagship Group, said: “We have been listening to residents and we’ve heard what people have been saying.

"We know that there is a really strong community spirit on the Abbey – not least exemplified during the pandemic – but there are clearly some big issues too.

“We are committed to doing something to tackling these issues but whatever we do will be shaped by residents.

“We want to work with Abbey residents to find the best ways of tackling the problems they’ve raised and making the Abbey an even better place – for residents, for their families, and for future generations.”

Abbey residents are invited to share their thoughts on the themes emerging from the last poll at the online workshops.

Three one-hour sessions will be taking place on Zoom on Thursday, February 25 at 10am to 11am, 1pm to 2pm, or 7pm to 8pm.

To sign up to one of these sessions, residents should contact abbeyengageement@flagship-group.org.uk

Any resident unable to join the online workshops can receive a one-to-one phone call instead to give their views. Call 0808 168 4555 to arrange.