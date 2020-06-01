New five-year plan to support autistic people

Smiling counsellor holding pictures during meeting with young patient with autism. Picture: Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A five-year strategy has set out Norfolk’s ambition to transform the support autistic people, their families and carers can access.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Norfolk All-age Autism Partnership Board has launched ‘My Autism, Our Lives, Our Norfolk’, which details nine priorities to be delivered between now and 2024.

The strategy has been drawn up with the input of autistic people at every stage, alongside family carers, voluntary sector organisations and community groups, alongside guidance established nationally.

“I really welcome this, because having the voice of autistic people at the heart of the five-year strategy is vital”, said Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for adult social care and chair of Norfolk’s Health and Wellbeing Board.

“It is an important piece of work that I am very pleased to have been involved with. I think this should give us a real vision to extend equal opportunities to people with autism across the county.”

Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, has welcomed the launched of a new five-year strategy for autism support. Picture: Archant Library Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, has welcomed the launched of a new five-year strategy for autism support. Picture: Archant Library

MORE: Autism Service Norfolk told to improve “damning” waiting times of more than a year

Among the measures outlined include putting in place appropriate support at the earliest opportunity and developing clear pathways for diagnosis and support which is right for the person.

You may also want to watch:

Other priorities include basic awareness training and specialist face to face autism training to improve the understanding of how autism plays a part in individuals lives and working with education, employment and training to ensure the needs of autistic people are supported.

It also identifies offering and promoting a range of accommodation options for people with autism based on their individual needs; and working with the police and the justice system on how to engage with autistic victims and perpetrators of crime.

The new Norfolk autism strategy has been lcunhed alongside a survey of how how children and adults with autism have coped with the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty Images The new Norfolk autism strategy has been lcunhed alongside a survey of how how children and adults with autism have coped with the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

The Norfolk Autism Partnership Board, known as the NAPB, a collaboration between autistic people, their parents or carers, voluntary and statutory organisations, has the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the strategy.

MORE: ‘He is getting very frustrated’ - How people with autism are coping in lockdown

The group has also launched a new survey to find out more about how children and adults with autism have coped with the coronavirus lockdown and what support and advice they need as the lockdown is eased.

The information from this survey will help to make sure that autistic adults, children and their families in Norfolk get the help and support they need.

Trevor Key, NAPB co-chair, said: “We want to hear from autistic people about how your life, and the care and support you receive, has changed during the coronavirus.

“If you have an interest in autism there has never been a better time to make a real difference; to enable autistic people to enjoy the opportunities that fellow citizens of our beautiful county take for granted.”

• To take part in the autism survey CLICK HERE