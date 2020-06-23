Search

Group of five rescued by RNLI after being cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 07:19 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 23 June 2020

An aerial shot of the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft. Photo: Hunstanton RNLI

An aerial shot of the Hunstanton RNLI hovercraft. Photo: Hunstanton RNLI

A group of five people were rescued after they were cut off by the tide at Brancaster.

Hunstanton RNLI was called out on Monday evening at 5.15pm to reports of people cut off by the water on Scolt Head Island.

The hovercraft was launched and found a group of five people, three men and two women, and brought them aboard the craft.

The RNLI returned to the beach and left the group in the care of the local coastguard response team.

