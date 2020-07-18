‘There are enough signs!’: anger as five more people cut off by tide

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help five people cut off near Titchwell. Picture: RNLI Archant

A lifeboat was launched to rescue five people who had become cut off by the tide on the Norfolk coast.

Tony Garbutt, senior coastguard covering North Norfolk. Picture: Neil Didsbury Tony Garbutt, senior coastguard covering North Norfolk. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The rescue comes just days after the RNLI warned of the dangers following a series of incidents of people getting stranded in Scolt Head Island at Brancaster in north Norfolk.

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team were alerted to reports that someone had become cut off shortly after 2pm on Friday, July 17.

Rescue teams located one man who had got back to shore however a search of the area subsequently found that there were persons cut off on the wrong side of the creak towards Titchwell.

The Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched and picked up five casualties. None were injured but were given safety advice.

Last month the coastguard was called out to rescue 14 people cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island and they were called out 30 times to the area in just two days the previous month.

Visitors to the coast are being urged to make a note of tide times and Tony Garbutt, senior coastguard covering North Norfolk, said: “We put out that safety message every day.

“There are enough signs out there and we have done a lot of work with the National Trust to make that place [Scolt Head Island] as safe as possible.

“But people still tend to get themselves into danger there. People are human beings and inquisitive by nature and they will still walk out there regardless of the warnings.”