Search

Advanced search

‘There are enough signs!’: anger as five more people cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 10:22 18 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 18 July 2020

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help five people cut off near Titchwell. Picture: RNLI

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help five people cut off near Titchwell. Picture: RNLI

Archant

A lifeboat was launched to rescue five people who had become cut off by the tide on the Norfolk coast.

Tony Garbutt, senior coastguard covering North Norfolk. Picture: Neil DidsburyTony Garbutt, senior coastguard covering North Norfolk. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The rescue comes just days after the RNLI warned of the dangers following a series of incidents of people getting stranded in Scolt Head Island at Brancaster in north Norfolk.

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team were alerted to reports that someone had become cut off shortly after 2pm on Friday, July 17.

Rescue teams located one man who had got back to shore however a search of the area subsequently found that there were persons cut off on the wrong side of the creak towards Titchwell.

You may also want to watch:

The Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched and picked up five casualties. None were injured but were given safety advice.

MORE: Coastguard warns beach-goers of ‘unique dangers’

Last month the coastguard was called out to rescue 14 people cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island and they were called out 30 times to the area in just two days the previous month.

Visitors to the coast are being urged to make a note of tide times and Tony Garbutt, senior coastguard covering North Norfolk, said: “We put out that safety message every day.

“There are enough signs out there and we have done a lot of work with the National Trust to make that place [Scolt Head Island] as safe as possible.

“But people still tend to get themselves into danger there. People are human beings and inquisitive by nature and they will still walk out there regardless of the warnings.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Care home residents had ‘unexplained marks’ on bodies

Heathers care home in Pollard Street, near Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Google StreetView

‘Our gardens were our sanctuaries’ - Families slam building company’s ‘intrusive’ racking

Residents from Merchants Court in Watton have rallied against Jewsons for putting up 'intrusive' racking outside of their homes. Picture: Michael Watling

Fire crews tackle large blaze in village

Firefighters have been called to a fire in Stibbard. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I hope you die’: Norwich City promise action after striker abused online

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, who has suffered abuse on Instagram Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another restaurant chain announces closures and up to 1,200 jobs to go

Zizzi, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘There are enough signs!’: anger as five more people cut off by tide

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched to help five people cut off near Titchwell. Picture: RNLI

Norfolk town named among best in Britain by Which?

Which? ranks Blakeney the 6th best seaside resort in Britain Picture by christaylorphoto.co.uk

Another restaurant chain announces closures and up to 1,200 jobs to go

Zizzi, Norwich. Pic: Archant

Taxi driver killed in crash was more than three times over drink drive limit, inquest hears

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

21 great family days out this summer, including budget ideas

Thornham Walks Picture: SONYA DUNCAN