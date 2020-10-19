RAF Marham confirms Covid-19 outbreak

RAF Marham confirms five reported cases of Covid-19. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

RAF Marham has today confirmed it has an outbreak of Covid-19 in the unit.

The base has confirmed the outbreak of the virus, with five reported cases.

It said it had control measures in place to limit the spread of coronavirus within the base.

A spokesperson said: “In line with other UK government departments and civil authorities, the MoD will not comment on the five specific cases on the unit.

“However, we can confirm RAF Marham is following current policy and Government guidelines and has sufficient and effective control measures in place to limit the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.”