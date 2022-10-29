News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 reasons to visit Norfolk’s new walking and cycling trails 

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 1:28 PM October 29, 2022
The aim of the Platinum Jubilee Trails was to create trails that were within reach from all over Norfolk

A group of new trails launched to honour Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year-reign all boast unique reasons to pay them a visit. 

The Platinum Jubilee Trails are opening five new locations throughout the county to ramblers and cyclists alike. 

They have been created to be within reach in all parts of Norfolk and combine some existing and improved rights of way, together with the opening of a completely new route that previously had no public access. 

Here are just five of the main highlights from the trails, due to open in spring 2023: 

The Elizabeth Way: Historic world war sights 

Heacham – King’s Lynn 

Distance: 25.4 km / 15.8 miles 

Time: Eight hours (relaxed pace)

The Elizabeth Way

The Elizabeth Way

The Elizabeth Way

Walk highlight: Named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the walk offers views of a former Second World War observation post and pillboxes. 

The Wendling Way: Norfolk's workhouse history 

Gressenhall – Dereham 

Distance: 5 km / 3.2 miles 

Time: 45 minutes – 1 hour (relaxed pace)

The Wendling Way

The Wendling Way

The Wendling Way

Walk highlight: Walkers are treated to views of Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, an impressive building rich in history. 

The West Acre Way: New places to explore 

Gayton – Castle Acre 

Distance: 15 km / 9.3 miles 

Time: 4.5 hours (relaxed pace) 

The West Acre Way

The West Acre Way

The West Acre Way

Walk highlight: A new permissive path has been installed on the West Acre Estate and will be open to the public for the very first time. 

The Chet River Circular: Accessible 

Loddon and Chedgrave route 

Distance: 3.6 km / 2.2 miles 

Time: 1.25 hours (relaxed pace) 

Chet River Circular

Chet River Circular

Chet River Circular

Walk highlight: This is a good route for those in wheelchairs or with pushchairs who want to explore. 

The Eastern Maritime Way: The coastal views 

Great Yarmouth – Lowestoft 

Distance: 19 km / 12 miles 

Time: 1.5 hours cycle 

The Eastern Maritime Way

The Eastern Maritime Way

The Eastern Maritime Way

Walk highlight: As walkers make their way past an ice house at Haven Bridge, they will be treated to views of sandy beaches with seaside gardens. 

