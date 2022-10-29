The aim of the Platinum Jubilee Trails was to create trails that were within reach from all over Norfolk - Credit: Archant/Submitted

A group of new trails launched to honour Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year-reign all boast unique reasons to pay them a visit.

The Platinum Jubilee Trails are opening five new locations throughout the county to ramblers and cyclists alike.

They have been created to be within reach in all parts of Norfolk and combine some existing and improved rights of way, together with the opening of a completely new route that previously had no public access.

Here are just five of the main highlights from the trails, due to open in spring 2023:

The Elizabeth Way: Historic world war sights

Heacham – King’s Lynn

Distance: 25.4 km / 15.8 miles

Time: Eight hours (relaxed pace)

The Elizabeth Way - Credit: Submitted

The Elizabeth Way - Credit: Submitted

The Elizabeth Way - Credit: Submitted

Walk highlight: Named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the walk offers views of a former Second World War observation post and pillboxes.

The Wendling Way: Norfolk's workhouse history

Gressenhall – Dereham

Distance: 5 km / 3.2 miles

Time: 45 minutes – 1 hour (relaxed pace)

The Wendling Way - Credit: Submitted

The Wendling Way - Credit: Submitted

The Wendling Way - Credit: Submitted

Walk highlight: Walkers are treated to views of Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, an impressive building rich in history.

The West Acre Way: New places to explore

Gayton – Castle Acre

Distance: 15 km / 9.3 miles

Time: 4.5 hours (relaxed pace)

The West Acre Way - Credit: Submitted

The West Acre Way - Credit: Submitted

The West Acre Way - Credit: Submitted

Walk highlight: A new permissive path has been installed on the West Acre Estate and will be open to the public for the very first time.

The Chet River Circular: Accessible

Loddon and Chedgrave route

Distance: 3.6 km / 2.2 miles

Time: 1.25 hours (relaxed pace)

Chet River Circular - Credit: Submitted

Chet River Circular - Credit: Submitted

Chet River Circular - Credit: Submitted

Walk highlight: This is a good route for those in wheelchairs or with pushchairs who want to explore.

The Eastern Maritime Way: The coastal views

Great Yarmouth – Lowestoft

Distance: 19 km / 12 miles

Time: 1.5 hours cycle

The Eastern Maritime Way - Credit: Submitted

The Eastern Maritime Way - Credit: Submitted

The Eastern Maritime Way - Credit: Submitted

Walk highlight: As walkers make their way past an ice house at Haven Bridge, they will be treated to views of sandy beaches with seaside gardens.