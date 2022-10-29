5 reasons to visit Norfolk’s new walking and cycling trails
A group of new trails launched to honour Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year-reign all boast unique reasons to pay them a visit.
The Platinum Jubilee Trails are opening five new locations throughout the county to ramblers and cyclists alike.
They have been created to be within reach in all parts of Norfolk and combine some existing and improved rights of way, together with the opening of a completely new route that previously had no public access.
Here are just five of the main highlights from the trails, due to open in spring 2023:
The Elizabeth Way: Historic world war sights
Heacham – King’s Lynn
Distance: 25.4 km / 15.8 miles
Time: Eight hours (relaxed pace)
Walk highlight: Named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the walk offers views of a former Second World War observation post and pillboxes.
The Wendling Way: Norfolk's workhouse history
Gressenhall – Dereham
Distance: 5 km / 3.2 miles
Time: 45 minutes – 1 hour (relaxed pace)
Walk highlight: Walkers are treated to views of Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse, an impressive building rich in history.
The West Acre Way: New places to explore
Gayton – Castle Acre
Distance: 15 km / 9.3 miles
Time: 4.5 hours (relaxed pace)
Walk highlight: A new permissive path has been installed on the West Acre Estate and will be open to the public for the very first time.
The Chet River Circular: Accessible
Loddon and Chedgrave route
Distance: 3.6 km / 2.2 miles
Time: 1.25 hours (relaxed pace)
Walk highlight: This is a good route for those in wheelchairs or with pushchairs who want to explore.
The Eastern Maritime Way: The coastal views
Great Yarmouth – Lowestoft
Distance: 19 km / 12 miles
Time: 1.5 hours cycle
Walk highlight: As walkers make their way past an ice house at Haven Bridge, they will be treated to views of sandy beaches with seaside gardens.
- For more information about the trails, then visit the website www.platinumjubileenorfolk.org