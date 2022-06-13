News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rare chance to see five planets align in the sky this month

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:00 PM June 13, 2022
This month stargazers will have the chance to see five planets align in the predawn sky during the month of June - Credit: PA

Stargazers are in for a treat this month as five planets in our solar system will line up together.

Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Mars and Jupiter will march together across the predawn sky and will be visible in the northern hemisphere.

It will be the first alignment of the five visible planets in our solar system since 2020. 

The best time to see the rare spectacle will be about 45 minutes before sunrise, so setting an alarm early in the morning is essential.

It could be possible to see them throughout the month of June but it depends on your location and surroundings.

It is thought the end of the month may be best.

The planets will be spread across a wide stretch of sky from east to west and people should look for a steady light to differentiate from stars.

They will be bright enough to see with the naked eye but dark sky sites would be the best location from which to view the phenomenon.

