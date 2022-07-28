Five puppies find 'perfect matches' after 100 people apply to rehome them

The puppies received more than 100 offers to be given a new home - Credit: Dogs Trust

Five puppies have found their forever homes after an animal rescue centre in Norfolk received more than 100 applications.

Dogs Trust Snetterton has paired five bichon frise cross poodle puppies, Mickey, Milo, Moris, Matty and Mario, with loving owners after a stringent selection process.

A Dogs Trust spokeswoman said the service was "grateful" to everyone who applied and that all five dogs have found their "perfect matches".

She said: “Each dog is different and will have their own requirements.

"In terms of puppies, they will generally need a home with someone who can initially be home whilst they settle in and dedicate time to their training."

The spokeswoman issued a message to prospective owners who weren't chosen - adding many other dogs are still searching for homes.

She said: "If you applied for one of the puppies and weren’t successful this time, please don’t be disheartened.

"We have many other dogs currently in our care who are still looking for their forever families.”