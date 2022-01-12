Five quirky Norfolk items for sale on Ebay
- Credit: Archant
From Norwich City memorabilia to items from the county's tourism history, Ebay is a treasure trove of Norfolk trinkets.
Here are just some of the weird and wonderful Norfolk-related items on the auction site.
Vintage map of Norfolk
This vintage county map and guide to Norfolk made by Bacons gives a picture of how the county looked many years ago.
Made during the late 1800s and early 1900s, these maps helped cyclists and tourists to navigate around Norfolk.
This one is currently priced at £1 with 96p postage and packaging.
North and West Norfolk Edition Monopoly
You might have seen the Norwich edition of this popular board game, but did you know about its North and West Norfolk counterpart?
Currently being sold to raise money for The Norfolk Hospice, the game includes squares such as Port of Wells, Hunstanton Pier and Sandringham House.
The board is currently priced at £29.99.
Vintage Gorleston-On-Sea postcard
This vintage postcard published by Ernest Joyce, gives buyers a joyful look back at Gorleston's tourism history.
It features a sunny seaside scene and could be yours for just £3.10, but the buyer is accepting offers.
Painting of the Norfolk Broads
Bring a piece of Norfolk into your home with this watercolour painting of the Norfolk Broads by artist Wynn Hughes.
It was painted in the late 1960s and is described by the seller as "a very pleasing painting".
The painting can be yours for £185.
Norwich City shirt issued to Stephen Whittaker
Own a piece of Norwich City history with this match issue Stephen Whittaker shirt.
The shirt was prepared to be worn by the former Canaries right-back around the time of Remembrance Day with the Royal British Legion poppy on the front.
According to the seller the shirt is for sale as part of a collection clear out.
It is currently priced at £160, with offers accepted.
All prices were correct at the time of writing.