Search

Advanced search

Five more EACH shops in region set to reopen

PUBLISHED: 14:43 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 26 June 2020

The EACH shop in Sheringham is one of those reopening. Picture: EACH

The EACH shop in Sheringham is one of those reopening. Picture: EACH

Archant

Five more EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices) shops in our region will reopen next month, as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Shops in Cromer, Fakenham, Holt, Sheringham and Lowestoft will reopen on Monday, July 6.

Since the closure of its shops in March EACH has lost £100,000 a week in income.

You may also want to watch:

It reopened five shops in Plumstead Road, Unthank Road and Bowthorpe main centre, all in Norwich, as well as Poringland and Long Stratton, on June 15.

Sarah Throssell, EACH acting head of retail, said: “Trading at the five shops has delivered income far in excess of anticipated levels and given us greater confidence heading into phase two of our reopening plan.

“Not only has the income been good, but we’ve seen donation levels at roughly 135pc of normal. The rest of our shops will reopen gradually.”

Measures are in place at EACH shops to ensure everyone is safe.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

Mystery surrounds phantom dog mess painter

A mystery Reepham resident has been painting dog poo in the town. Picutre: Reepham Life/Reepham Community Press

Eight arrested after group fight thought to have involved weapons at Lidl

North Walsham Lidl. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Man dies in woods near Norwich after being found with serious head injuries

The road closure at St Martins Road after a man died in nearby Clapham Woods. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police break up group of 70 youths swimming in river

Police dispersed 70 youths from the Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen and Watlington area. Picture: Archant

Five arrested after two men wounded in knife incident in village

There was a hive of police activity in Mundesley on Thursday evening. Picture: Mike Page

Row erupts over holiday cottage use in lockdown

The cottage in Wroxham where Jeremy Arnold allowed two brothers to stay during lockdown while their mother was in hospital. Picture: Supplied by Jeremy Arnold

‘Abhorrent’ road name to be changed to honour work of female scientist

James Watson Road Norwich to be renamed Rosalind Franklin Road next week Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chapelfield shopping centre owner ‘likely’ to go into administration

Owners of Chapelfield shopping centre are on the verge of calling in the administrators. Pic: Archant