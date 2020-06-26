Five more EACH shops in region set to reopen

Picture: EACH

Five more EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices) shops in our region will reopen next month, as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Shops in Cromer, Fakenham, Holt, Sheringham and Lowestoft will reopen on Monday, July 6.

Since the closure of its shops in March EACH has lost £100,000 a week in income.

It reopened five shops in Plumstead Road, Unthank Road and Bowthorpe main centre, all in Norwich, as well as Poringland and Long Stratton, on June 15.

Sarah Throssell, EACH acting head of retail, said: “Trading at the five shops has delivered income far in excess of anticipated levels and given us greater confidence heading into phase two of our reopening plan.

“Not only has the income been good, but we’ve seen donation levels at roughly 135pc of normal. The rest of our shops will reopen gradually.”

Measures are in place at EACH shops to ensure everyone is safe.