Five more coronavirus deaths across Norfolk hospitals as death toll passes 350

PUBLISHED: 17:11 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:40 21 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Five new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported across the county’s three main hospitals.

All three hospitals - The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, The Queen Elizabeth and the James Paget - have confirmed further patients have died after testing positively for Covid-19.

Among the five are the first two deaths to have been reported at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn since May 13.

One of these came on May 15, while the other was on May 16.

Meanwhile, the NNUH and the James Paget in Gorleston each reported one death yesterday, Wednesday May 20.

In total, 351 people have died coronavirus-related deaths in the region’s hospitals, 132 at the QEH, 113 at NNUH and 105 at the James Paget.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

