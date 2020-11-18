Search

Advanced search

Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 07:03 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:16 18 November 2020

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Archant

The deaths of five more patients with coronavirus have been confirmed by two of Norfolk’s hospitals.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital reported on Tuesday (November 17) that a further four patients with Covid-19 had died.

All four - three women and a man - had underlying health conditions.

The hospital said in a statement: “We can confirm that sadly three women in their 90s and a man in his 70s, all with underlying health conditions, and who had tested positive for Covid-19, have passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”

They were the first patients with the virus to die at the hospital since Monday, November 9, when two men with underlying health conditions died. One was in his 40s and the other was in his 60s.

The hospital imposed further restrictions on visitors that day.

And another patient with the virus, who was being treated at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston was confirmed to have died.

The hospital said yesterday that a man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions, had died.

In a statement, the hospital said: “A man who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

“The patient was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions. His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.

On Monday, the hospital had reported six deaths of patients with Covid-19.

Those patients were a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman and two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City superfan Etty Smith, mother of Delia, dies aged 100

Delia Smith with her mother Etty, who has died aged 100; Photo: Bill Smith

Fifth Norfolk school closes to all pupils after coronavirus cases

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Angus Gunn on Farke, Wes, Krul and whether he would return to City

Angus Gunn made 51 appearances for boyhood club Norwich City as he spent the 2017-18 season on loan with the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Nine arrests after baseball bats and knives used in brawl in village

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND