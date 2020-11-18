Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan Archant

The deaths of five more patients with coronavirus have been confirmed by two of Norfolk’s hospitals.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital reported on Tuesday (November 17) that a further four patients with Covid-19 had died.

All four - three women and a man - had underlying health conditions.

The hospital said in a statement: “We can confirm that sadly three women in their 90s and a man in his 70s, all with underlying health conditions, and who had tested positive for Covid-19, have passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”

They were the first patients with the virus to die at the hospital since Monday, November 9, when two men with underlying health conditions died. One was in his 40s and the other was in his 60s.

The hospital imposed further restrictions on visitors that day.

And another patient with the virus, who was being treated at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston was confirmed to have died.

The hospital said yesterday that a man in his 50s, who had underlying health conditions, had died.

In a statement, the hospital said: “A man who was being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died.

“The patient was in his 50s and had underlying health conditions. His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult time.

On Monday, the hospital had reported six deaths of patients with Covid-19.

Those patients were a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman and two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s. All had underlying health conditions.