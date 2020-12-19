TV show looking for people in Norfolk who want to live a ‘simpler life’

Published: 11:24 AM December 19, 2020

Getting a 4G signal on your smartphone can be patchy in rural Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you yearning for a break from a hectic life?

If an escape from the pressures of social media, traffic jams and Zoom sounds appealing, Five Mile Films are looking for men women and children who would like a break from the ordinary to be involved in a new TV show.

A car on a rural country road in Norfolk.Picture: James Bass - Credit: James Bass

Kay Green from Five Mile Fims said: "The idea behind the series is about saying goodbye to smartphones, social media and all the distractions and pressures of normal life - to go and live a simpler life to explore the idea of whether in fact, less is more.

"We are looking for people of all ages to apply; families, couples, single people, to take time out from their normal life and step into a different way of living."

To apply email your name, age and contact number to simplelife@fivemilefilms.co.uk along with a brief explanation of why you would like to live a simpler life.

Filming will take place over a number of months in rural Britain in 2021.