TV show looking for people in Norfolk who want to live a ‘simpler life’
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Are you yearning for a break from a hectic life?
If an escape from the pressures of social media, traffic jams and Zoom sounds appealing, Five Mile Films are looking for men women and children who would like a break from the ordinary to be involved in a new TV show.
Kay Green from Five Mile Fims said: "The idea behind the series is about saying goodbye to smartphones, social media and all the distractions and pressures of normal life - to go and live a simpler life to explore the idea of whether in fact, less is more.
"We are looking for people of all ages to apply; families, couples, single people, to take time out from their normal life and step into a different way of living."
To apply email your name, age and contact number to simplelife@fivemilefilms.co.uk along with a brief explanation of why you would like to live a simpler life.
Filming will take place over a number of months in rural Britain in 2021.
