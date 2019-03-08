Search

Five people injured in three-vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 10:34 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 13 May 2019

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the A146 at Barnby at about 5.30pm on Sunday, May 12. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Five people had to be freed from their vehicles following a multi-vehicle crash that led to a road being partially closed for more than two hours.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the A146 at Barnby at about 5.30pm on Sunday, May 12 - with this being the third accident to have occurred on the Barnby Bends in just over a week.

With two crews from Lowestoft South fire station and a crew from Beccles fire station attending along with police, the East of England Ambulance Service, and Highways officials, firefighters released five casualties from their vehicles.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.30pm to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the A146 at Barnby.

"It is described as happening on the first bend and involved an Audi A1, an Audi A4 and a Vauxhall Astra.

"There were five people released, none of the injuries are believed to be life threatening or life changing.

"Two of the vehicles were blocking the road, and one vehicle ended up on the grass verge."

Firefighters had left the scene by 6.09pm.

The vehicles had to be recovered from the scene and this was completed by 8pm, when the road was fully reopened.

It is the latest incident to have happened on the Barnby Bends after a motorist was freed from their vehicle following a two-vehicle crash on Beccles Road just after 8pm on Friday, May 3.

And on Wednesday, May 8, Suffolk Police were called out at 1.59pm to a single-vehicle collision after a Renault Clio had to be recovered when it careered off the A146 road.

