Five fire trucks called to bungalow

Crews were called to reports a bungalow was alight in Laxfield. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters were called to a village property last night, following reports a bungalow was alight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from Leiston, Saxmundham, Bungay, Stradbroke and Debenham were called to Station Road, in Laxfield, near Halesworth after a single-storey bungalow was ablaze just before 8pm.

You may also want to watch:

There was a small fire in the kitchen of the building, which is believed to have sparked from the kitchen cooker.

According to the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, crews isolated the electrical appliances while using two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames.

It is believed no one was injured in the fire.