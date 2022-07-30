Five fire crews attempting to rescue horse in distress near Lowestoft

Fire crews are currently attempting to rescue a horse near Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

Five fire crews are currently on the scene of a horse rescue near Lowestoft.

They were called to Gravel Dam in Oulton at about 10.10am this morning after receiving reports of a horse in distress in the area.

It is understood firefighters found the animal stuck on a part of the road which has a level crossing.

Crews from Gorleston, North Lowestoft and three from Lowestoft South are currently on the scene.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman confirmed they were assisting colleagues in Suffolk with the rescue.

More to follow.



