Charity clothing bank blaze among five 'deliberate' fires tackled in quick succession

PUBLISHED: 09:30 24 July 2019

Firefighters were called out five times within the space of an hour-and-a-half to tackle a series of suspicious fires in Lowestoft - one of which was started at The Fire Fighters charity clothing bank, at the north Lowestoft fire station base on Normanston Drive. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station/Twitter

Firefighters were called out five times within the space of an hour-and-a-half to tackle a series of suspicious fires in Lowestoft - one of which was started at The Fire Fighters charity clothing bank, at the north Lowestoft fire station base on Normanston Drive. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station/Twitter

Archant

Firefighters were called out five times within the space of an hour-and-a-half to tackle a series of suspicious fires.

Two bin blazes, and a fire that was started next to the firefighters charity clothing bank, were among the "deliberate" blazes tackled in Lowestoft according to the brigade.

Fire crews from Lowestoft South Fire Station were first called out at 10.15pm on Tuesday, July 24 to deal with a blaze in Hill Road, where they spent 15 minutes at the scene.

They then quickly dealt with a bin fire on Normanston Drive, after being called out at 11.06pm with the scene cleared by 11.21pm.

A fire was then started at The Fire Fighters charity clothing bank, at the north Lowestoft fire station base on Normanston Drive, with the fire crew arriving at the scene at 11.25pm, with the scene cleared by 11.28pm.

A crew from Lowestoft South then dealt with another bin fire on Normanston Drive after being called out at 11.29pm, before they tackled a fire in Rotterdam Road at 11.48pm, spending 15 minutes at the scene.

A post on the Lowestoft South fire station Twitter page said: "White watch #firefighters have attended 5 deliberate fires within an hour and a half in North #Lowestoft one of which next to the @firefighters999 clothing bank at @NthLowestoft16

@LowestoftPolice @SuffolkPolice currently patroling the area."

