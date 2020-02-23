Five days of roadworks to see temporary traffic lights installed

On Monday, February 24, five days of roadworks to improve the safety of the C470, Dereham Road in Scarning will start. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Five days of roadworks which will see temporary traffic lights installed on a busy road will start tomorrow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday, February 24, work to improve the safety of the C470, Dereham Road in Scarning at the bend between Hulver Street and Bradenham Lane will begin.

The improvements include new hazard markers, cutting back vegetation and removing the layby on the southern side of the carriageway.

You may also want to watch:

While the roadworks are taking place temporary traffic lights will be installed on Dereham Road.

The northern layby will also be closed during the work to allow for a site compound.

The work, which is due to take five days, is part of a wider improvements to reduce the number of serious accidents on the road and will cost around £9,000.

Norfolk County Council thanked people for their patience while these safety improvements are carried out.