Car fire enters second hours as five crews on scene

PUBLISHED: 23:34 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 23:41 28 February 2020

A car caught fire in a garage in Ovington near Thetford. Picture: Googlemaps

Archant

Firefighters have been tackling a vehicle fire for two hours after it caught alight in a garage.

Norfolk Fire Service sent five engines to the scene after reports of a vehicle fire on Dereham Road, Ovington, at 9.10pm.

Crews from Watton, Dereham, East Harling, Hingham and Attleborough continue to tackle the fire.

A fire service spokesman confirmed the vehicle in the garage was a car.

