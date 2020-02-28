Car fire enters second hours as five crews on scene
PUBLISHED: 23:34 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 23:41 28 February 2020
Archant
Firefighters have been tackling a vehicle fire for two hours after it caught alight in a garage.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk Fire Service sent five engines to the scene after reports of a vehicle fire on Dereham Road, Ovington, at 9.10pm.
Crews from Watton, Dereham, East Harling, Hingham and Attleborough continue to tackle the fire.
A fire service spokesman confirmed the vehicle in the garage was a car.
Comments have been disabled on this article.