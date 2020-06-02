Five fire crews tackle house blaze for nearly three hours

Five fire crews spent nearly three hours fighting a blaze in a home in a Norfolk market town.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service were called to reports of a fire at a home on Oak Street in Fakenham at 3.45pm today (Tuesday June, 2).

Two crews from Fakenham, one crew from Wells, one crew from Massingham and an Aerial Ladder Platform from King’s Lynn North fought the flames.

They used breathing apparatus, main and hose reel jets and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Crews were stood down at 6.35pm, nearly three hours after the initial report.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue service said there were no reports of injuries.

They added police were on the scene for traffic control.

No investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire, the spokesperson confirmed.