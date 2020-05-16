Five more coronavirus deaths reported at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

Five more patients who tested positive for coronavirus have died at Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three of the deaths were recorded at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, while the James Paget University Hospital and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital both confirmed one further fatality.

To date, there have been 129 confirmed coronavirus deaths at the QEH, 109 at the NNUH, and 103 at the JPUH

Caroline Shaw, chief executive for the QEH, said: “The deaths of three of our patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have been confirmed today – a woman in her 60s and a man and a women in their 80s.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their families at this difficult time.”

One of the patients passed away on Sunday, May 10, while the other two died on Tuesday, May 12.

According to the latest figures from NHS England, one patient died in the three Norfolk hospitals yesterday - at the JPUH in Gorleston.

A further death was recorded at the NNUH on Thursday, May 14.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 305 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of two on the previous day.

To date, 57 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country NHS England has announced 39 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,527.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.