Five Christmas jobs going in Lowestoft right now

PUBLISHED: 17:07 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 17 December 2019

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

Whether you're out of school or college for the holidays, or you're after a bit of extra cash, there are plenty of seasonal jobs going right now.

From part-time front of house work in pubs or kitchen porter jobs, to opportunities for full-time work in high street chains, we've selected five Christmas jobs going right now in Lowestoft.

We've done the hard work looking through Indeed at what's available, so be sure to check the list, and let anyone you know looking for some work to apply.

1. Front of House, the Duke's Head, Somerleyton

If you're after a few extra hours pulling pints, chatting to customers, and serving food, a popular village pub is hiring for Front of House staff.

According to the job ad: "You will be responsible for providing a warm and genuine welcome to all guests, delivering the highest standard of service and providing a personal and memorable customer experience."

A lot of the work is evenings and weekends, and there is the opportunity for full time work or more work in other school holidays.

2. Seasonal Sales Assistant, Card Factory, Lowestoft

You can be one of Santa's little helpers and give your hand in helping customers make their Christmas magical by working in one of the two busy Card Factory stores in Lowestoft.

The job ad says you will be "working hours which work for both you and the store", and you will get a "colleague in store discount to ensure you have everything wrapped up for Christmas yourselves!"

"Our helpers need to be able to manage lots of customers, busy tills and juggling multiple tasks. But don't worry, you'll have lots of fun along the way!"

3. Kitchen Porter at Hales Jobs, various locations around Gorleston

Hales Group employ kitchen porters as an agency for various pubs and restaurants in the area, so if you like flexibility and no two weeks being the same, this is the perfect job to apply for.

The ad says you will be working in "a fast-paced environment requiring good manual ability", get paid over £8.21 per hour, and get between 20-24 hours a week.

However, it is essential you have your own transport.

4. Front of House, Jester's Diner, Lowestoft

If you're looking to keep your days free, Jester's Diner are after permanent evening and weekend front of house staff.

They say an ideal candidate would have "duties to include all aspects of restaurant front of house, must have excellent communications skills both face to face and on the phone as a major part of our business involves deliveries"

With hours of 5-10pm, for 3 evenings a week including weekends (15hrs a week total), it's a flexible job.

"Oh and you're gonna need a sense of humour as it gets as mad as cheese at times!" they add.

5. Kitchen Porter, Potters' Resort, Hopton

A little further away in Hopton on Sea, there's a load of great KP roles going at Potters resort.

With full time, part time, and casual work all available, and a number of company benefits at the holiday resort, this is perfect for anyone looking for a little more from their work.

"If you are looking for an opportunity to progress and join a market leading Holiday Resort then this is your chance!" the ad states.

And if none of these suit the bill, have a search for 'Christmas jobs' on Indeed and see what else you can apply for!

