5 celebrities who have been spotted in north Norfolk this year

Daniel Mays (left) and Ross Kemp (right) have both visited north Norfolk this year. - Credit: Submitted/Rosie Bickell

From an EastEnders legend to a Hollywood A-lister, north Norfolk is a hotspot for attracting celebrities.

These are just some of the stars that have been spotted in the area in 2022 so far.

1. Daniel Mays

Actor Daniel Mays visited Platten's Fish and Chips in Wells. Here he is pictured with staff member Jonah Goswell. - Credit: Jonah Goswell

Line of Duty and White Lines actor Daniel Mays was spotted tucking into scampi and chips in Wells in April.

Mays visited Platten's in the town after staying at the Harper Hotel in Langham for a few days.

2. John Travolta

John Travolta was spotted at Morrisons in Fakenham in between filming at Raynham Hangar Studios - Credit: Gary Middleton

John Travolta sent Norfolk into a frenzy when he visited in March and April while shooting a short film called The Shepherd, based on a 1975 novella by Frederick Forsyth.

It was thought Travolta was filming at Raynham Hanger Studios and while in the county he visited Morrisons in Fakenham to stock up on some essentials and enjoyed lobster at The Old Forge Seafood Restaurant in Thursford.

3. Vicki Michelle

Actress Vicki Michelle visited Cromer in July to perform in the town's church. - Credit: Supplied by Paul Burton

Vicki Michelle, who is best known for playing Yvette in 'Allo 'Allo! and Patricia Foster in Emmerdale, visited Cromer in July to raise money for the RNLI Station.

Michelle visited Cromer Church, where she sang show tunes in an event called Night at the Musicals.

4. Mark Feehily

Mark Feehily from Westlife performing at Greshfest in Holt. - Credit: Supplied

Westlife star Mark Feehily made a surprise appearance at Greshfest in Holt, which took place in the grounds of Gresham's School in June.

The singer delighted crowds by taking to the stage to perform Bring Him Home from Les Misérables.

5. Ross Kemp

Ross Kemp pictured with Rosie Bickell, assistant general manager of the The White Horse - Credit: Rosie Bickell

The former EastEnders actor traded the Queen Vic in Walford for The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe to celebrate his 58th birthday this month.

Kemp, who played Grant Mitchell in the soap, surprised those working at the pub with one member of staff remarking: "It was lovely to welcome him."