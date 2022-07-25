5 celebrities who have been spotted in north Norfolk this year
From an EastEnders legend to a Hollywood A-lister, north Norfolk is a hotspot for attracting celebrities.
These are just some of the stars that have been spotted in the area in 2022 so far.
1. Daniel Mays
Line of Duty and White Lines actor Daniel Mays was spotted tucking into scampi and chips in Wells in April.
Mays visited Platten's in the town after staying at the Harper Hotel in Langham for a few days.
2. John Travolta
John Travolta sent Norfolk into a frenzy when he visited in March and April while shooting a short film called The Shepherd, based on a 1975 novella by Frederick Forsyth.
It was thought Travolta was filming at Raynham Hanger Studios and while in the county he visited Morrisons in Fakenham to stock up on some essentials and enjoyed lobster at The Old Forge Seafood Restaurant in Thursford.
3. Vicki Michelle
Vicki Michelle, who is best known for playing Yvette in 'Allo 'Allo! and Patricia Foster in Emmerdale, visited Cromer in July to raise money for the RNLI Station.
Michelle visited Cromer Church, where she sang show tunes in an event called Night at the Musicals.
4. Mark Feehily
Westlife star Mark Feehily made a surprise appearance at Greshfest in Holt, which took place in the grounds of Gresham's School in June.
The singer delighted crowds by taking to the stage to perform Bring Him Home from Les Misérables.
5. Ross Kemp
The former EastEnders actor traded the Queen Vic in Walford for The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe to celebrate his 58th birthday this month.
Kemp, who played Grant Mitchell in the soap, surprised those working at the pub with one member of staff remarking: "It was lovely to welcome him."