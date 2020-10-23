Search

Advanced search

Five people taken to hospital after six vehicle collision on A47

PUBLISHED: 10:01 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:21 23 October 2020

Norfolk Police say the A47 at Saddlebow is currently closed westbound Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police say the A47 at Saddlebow is currently closed westbound Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Five people have been taken to hospital following a collision between five cars and a lorry on a busy west Norfolk junction.

Emergency services were called to the Saddlebow Roundabout on the A47 at 7.10am on Friday morning.

Police, a rapid response vehicle and two ambulances attended the scene.

An ambulance spokesman said: “A rapid response vehicle and two ambulances attended a road traffic accident involving multiple vehicles on the A47 at Saddlebow this morning just before 7.30am.

“Five patients were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for further assessment and treatment.”

A police spokesman said the incident occurred on the slipway joining the A47.

Morning rush-hour drivers were warned to avoid the westbound junction, which reopened just before 9am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Five people taken to hospital after six vehicle collision on A47

Norfolk Police say the A47 at Saddlebow is currently closed westbound Picture: Norfolk Police

N&N doctor slams letting agent over home with ‘severe’ damp

Dr Sophie Housden (l) with wife Shey and their three children are protesting at the way abbotFox rented them a damp and mould-ridden home. Photo: Archant/Sophie Housden

Former bank sells at auction for new homes

A former Barclays bank sold at auction to be made into new homes. Pic: EDP

Mark Armstrong: Killer hills, a new PB and why it’s time running clubs get their thinking caps on

Mark Armtrong in action at the Blickling Half Marathon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Car collides with multiple vehicles in Morrisons car park

Police are on the scene at Morrisons in Cromer where a VW Golf has collided with cars in the car park. Photo: Archant