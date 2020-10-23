Five people taken to hospital after six vehicle collision on A47

Norfolk Police say the A47 at Saddlebow is currently closed westbound

Five people have been taken to hospital following a collision between five cars and a lorry on a busy west Norfolk junction.

Emergency services were called to the Saddlebow Roundabout on the A47 at 7.10am on Friday morning.

Police, a rapid response vehicle and two ambulances attended the scene.

An ambulance spokesman said: “A rapid response vehicle and two ambulances attended a road traffic accident involving multiple vehicles on the A47 at Saddlebow this morning just before 7.30am.

“Five patients were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn for further assessment and treatment.”

A police spokesman said the incident occurred on the slipway joining the A47.

Morning rush-hour drivers were warned to avoid the westbound junction, which reopened just before 9am.