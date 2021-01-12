Five breakfast recipes to treat yourself to this lockdown
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
As lockdown means many of us are working from home, now may be the perfect time to swap the regular slice of toast for something a little different at breakfast time.
There's no need to grab the first meal of the day on the go or make something only using a microwave in the communal work kitchen.
Why not use this lockdown as a chance to treat yourself and your family to one of these tasty recipes?
1. Pancakes
Who said pancakes are just for February? Even if you're working from home during this lockdown and don't have much time to spare, pancakes are a quick, easy, and delicious way to start the day.
You may also want to watch:
To make eight pancakes simply mix 100g of plain flour, one large egg, a pinch of salt, and 300ml of milk together.
Heat some oil or butter in a pan and add two tablespoons of batter and cook for 30 seconds until golden brown on the underside. Flip the pancake over with a palette knife and cook until brown and serve with your favourite toppings.
Most Read
- 1 'Too risky': The takeaways closing down after opening in lockdown
- 2 Campsite team's shock as couple turn up in campervan
- 3 Government to publish vaccine delivery plan as new centres open in Norfolk
- 4 Work on 300 controversial new homes set to start 'in July'
- 5 Norfolk hospital records deadliest day since start of pandemic
- 6 Council leader and both her critically-ill parents fighting Covid
- 7 How full are our hospitals compared to previous winters?
- 8 Group of men playing football among 31 fines for Covid breaches
- 9 Analysis: How close is Norfolk to declaring a London-style Covid emergency?
- 10 'Please be patient' - Surgery bids to vaccinate 2,500 over-80s
2. Fruity Smoothie Bowl
These challenging times trips to the supermarket can be few and far between, and if you're anything like me, you probably have random bags of food in the bottom of your freezer you had completely forgotten about.
If you end up grabbing some frozen fruit while at the shops, you could make a yummy smoothy bowl.
Try adding a handful of frozen blueberries, a frozen banana, frozen mango, and two or three pieces of frozen spinach to a food blender with almond milk until the container is full to the maximum level.
To your smoothie bowl with any of your favourite fruits, nuts, and spices as toppings.
If you would like a thicker smoothy bowl add more fruit and use less milk and do the opposite if you want a thinner consistency.
3. Crunchy Churro French Toast Sticks
Instead of a simple slice of toast in the morning, why not spice it up a little bit by making this version of french toast.
Take one loaf of brioche bread, remove the crusts, and cut the bread into large square pieces. Crush 50g of cornflakes in a bowl and set aside.
Mix three eggs, two teaspoons of brown sugar, two teaspoons of cinnamon, and one teaspoon of vanilla essence into a bowl.
Dip the bread into the egg mixture on all sides, coat in crushed cornflakes, and grill on all sides in a pan with butter.
After cooking, immediately roll the bread in cinnamon sugar and serve with syrup or chocolate dipping sauce.
4. Sheet Pan Sausage and Egg Breakfast Bake
Preheat your oven to 200 degrees and roast four breakfast sausages and four slices of bacon for 15 minutes.
In a large bowl, toss some halved or quartered mushrooms, baby tomatoes, and two cloves of garlic in oil, salt, and pepper and add to the baking tray before roasting for a further ten minutes.
Make four wells within the vegetables and crack an egg into each space. return the baking tray to the oven and cook until the meat is cooked through and the eggs are opaque (around 8 to ten minutes)
Sprinkle with parsley and serve with toast if desired.
5. Egg and Chorizo Wraps
Cook around 340g of chorizo over medium heat until cooked through, breaking into crumbs, drain and return to the pan.
In a small bowl whisk six large eggs and two tablespoons of milk and add to the chorizo until the eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains.
Stir in a couple of hand fulls of cheese before spooning some of the mixture across the centre of each tortilla and folding.