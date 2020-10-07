Five arrested after burnt car leads to burglary and drug discovery

King's Lynn Police made five arrests for burglary and drug offences after being called to a burnt out car. Picture: King's Lynn Police Archant

A 16 year-old boy was among five people arrested by police after a burnt car led to the discovery of multiple burglaries and 40 cannabis plants.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from King’s Lynn were alerted by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to a burnt out Vauxhall Corsa on Shouldham Road, in Shouldham Thorpe, at 7am on Wednesday, September 30.

Officers attending the scene established the car had been stolen from a burglary in Mill Road in Wiggenhall St German on Tuesday, September 29.

Two men aged 18 and 42 and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the burglary.

All three were further arrested on suspicion of two further burglaries in Shouldham and Wimbotsham which took place last Tuesday and Wednesday.

The suspects were interviewed at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre and released on bail with conditions until October 25 while investigations continue.

On Sunday, King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “What started out as a call to a burnt out car, uncovered a burglary, attempted burglary, two cannabis cultivations and money laundering, which ended with five people under arrest. Not bad for a days work.”

In a seperate incident, police discovered 40 cannabis plants inside tents and hydroponic equipment at a property in Mill Road, Wiggenhall St German.

A 34-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and money laundering.