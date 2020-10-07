Search

Advanced search

Five arrested after burnt car leads to burglary and drug discovery

PUBLISHED: 09:12 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:12 07 October 2020

King's Lynn Police made five arrests for burglary and drug offences after being called to a burnt out car. Picture: King's Lynn Police

King's Lynn Police made five arrests for burglary and drug offences after being called to a burnt out car. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Archant

A 16 year-old boy was among five people arrested by police after a burnt car led to the discovery of multiple burglaries and 40 cannabis plants.

Officers from King’s Lynn were alerted by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to a burnt out Vauxhall Corsa on Shouldham Road, in Shouldham Thorpe, at 7am on Wednesday, September 30.

Officers attending the scene established the car had been stolen from a burglary in Mill Road in Wiggenhall St German on Tuesday, September 29.

Two men aged 18 and 42 and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the burglary.

All three were further arrested on suspicion of two further burglaries in Shouldham and Wimbotsham which took place last Tuesday and Wednesday.

The suspects were interviewed at King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre and released on bail with conditions until October 25 while investigations continue.

On Sunday, King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “What started out as a call to a burnt out car, uncovered a burglary, attempted burglary, two cannabis cultivations and money laundering, which ended with five people under arrest. Not bad for a days work.”

In a seperate incident, police discovered 40 cannabis plants inside tents and hydroponic equipment at a property in Mill Road, Wiggenhall St German.

A 34-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of cannabis cultivation and money laundering.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother in care home and unable to speak after hammer attack by abusive husband

Sarah Crush, who grew up in Old Buckenham, was left unable to speak after an attack by her husband, Stephen Crush, in Oulton Broad. Picture: Courtesy of One Agency

Timm Klose seals FC Basel move

Timm Klose wrote himself into Norwich City derby folklore with a dramatic equaliser against Ipswich Town during his four year spell at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Housing giant appealing against refusal of 255-home development

Dumpling Green in Dereham. Picture Matthew Usher.

Couple move into Travelodge due to ‘grubby’ luxury apartment

Pottergate Apartments range from 75-81, Pottergate in a historic part of Norwich. Pic: EDP

‘That’s really helped me’ - Spurs loanee already feels he’s improved under City boss Farke

Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp won the Player of the Month award for September at Norwich City, as voted for by fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images